Ambedkar University Delhi Opens Applications For UG Courses ; Apply at aud.ac.in

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has opened admissions for the upcoming 2023-24 academic session. Admissions to the undergraduate program in AUD will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) score. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 examination can apply online on the official website of the varsity at aud.ac.in.

The University offers BA History, BA English, BS Hindi, MA, MBA, M.Des., M.Phil., and Ph.D. Ambedkar University (AUD) operates through its 3 campuses in Kashmere Gate, Lodhi Road, and Karampura.

Admissions at the UG level are granted on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), including marks of the previous exam. Apart from that merit as well as entrance exam scores are necessary for admission to AUD PG level courses.

However for MBA students, the admission criteria include a written exam followed by an interview. 85% of seats in the Ambedkar University of New Delhi are reserved for NCT candidates. Check AUD Courses & Fees

The new academic year at AUD will likely start on August 1, 2023. As per the data shared by the university, 4,72,357 applicants have opted for UG programs, while 1,92,750 applicants have opted for PG. AUD has also been placed at the fourth position among the top 10 universities in applications on NTA.

As per the Vice-Chancellor, students whose household income is less than INR 3 lakh will have their whole fees waived. Additionally, fees are waived for students with a monthly income of INR 3 to 4 lakhs, 50% for those with a monthly income of INR 4 to 5 lakhs, and 25% for those with a monthly income of INR 5 to 6 lakh. He stated that the student support system consumes 39% of the AUD budget.

