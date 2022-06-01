Almost 50 lakh students return to Kerala schools after 2 years gap

Pixabay

The last time this happened was in June 2019, when Kerala schools opened for the new academic year, but amid Covid blues in 2020 and 2021, the first day of a new academic year was held online, but on Wednesday it was a return to the past when close to five million school children marched to their schools across the state.

Even though the schools had opened last year, there were restrictions on the number of students, and at no point in time, the entire strength of the schools was present.

The state-level inauguration was held at a state-run school near the IT hub at Technopark by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan said his government was very particular to provide the best infrastructure for state-run schools, and they have been able to do well on this front.

"Oh, it's great to be back. It was tough for two years to be staying at home when we should have been at our schools," said a group of very young students in the state capital city, waiting for classes to begin.

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said that none need to be worried about Covid as all arrangements are in place, and the state government is keeping a close tab on the daily happenings.

Masks are mandatory at the schools all the time for staff and students.