 Allegations Of 'Torn OMR-Sheet' By NEET Aspirant Turn Into Conspiracy, Court Rules Agency Free to Take Action
The court on June 12 asked the NTA to produce the original records of the student. In compliance with the order, NTA's Deputy Director Sandeep Sharma presented the original documents of the student along with an affidavit.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

In a surprising development, the Allahabad High Court has found a NEET aspirant named Ayushi Patel responsible for forging documents and has instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to take legal action.

This decision was made after the NTA, following the directive of the high court's Lucknow bench, presented the student's original OMR answer sheet, which was found to be intact.

In her petition, Ayushi Patel claimed that the NTA had informed her that her result wouldn't be declared as her OMR sheet was torn.

The student even made her video regarding this matter and posted it on social media, which started going viral rapidly. When this issue became a national issue, Priyanka Gandhi of the opposition Congress tweeted about it.

Reacting to Patel's video, which was shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi among others, the NTA on June 12 said her paper is still intact and it's a case of forgery on the part of the candidate whose actual score is lower than claimed.

The NTA had countered the claims of incorrect result on social media stating, "Regarding the viral video featuring Ms XXX, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of torn OMR answer sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn answer sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. OMR answer sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records..."

What now?

After the court's verdict, users who once championed the aspirant amidst the allegations are now expressing backlash against her on the same platform. Here's how users are responding to this shift:

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has also released a video on X explaining how Priyanka Gandhi is spreading lies through NEET aspirant Aayushi Patel.

At the latest hearing, the highest court made it clear that even if there was 0.001 percent negligence in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024, the NTA must come forward and admit it. The NEET controversy continues with much more yet to be revealed. The next hearing is scheduled for July 8th as the students await further developments.

(With inputs of agencies)

