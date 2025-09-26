 Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAllahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List

Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List

The Allahabad High Court has directed UPPSC to postpone the mains exam for 609 posts until a revised merit list of the preliminary exam is prepared. The order comes after petitions highlighted that OBC candidates scoring higher than general category candidates were confined to the reserved list.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC Mains Exam Postponed | Image: Canva

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to postpone its mains examination for 609 posts until a revised merit list of the preliminary exam is prepared. The order came while hearing petitions challenging the exclusion of OBC candidates from the unreserved category despite scoring higher than general category candidates.

“In view of above, all these petitions succeed and are allowed to the extent that respondent U.P. Public Service Commission shall re-draw the merit list of the preliminary examination result of suitable candidates to qualify for next stage of final examination for the purposes of selection and appointment against vacancies advertised vide advertisement No. A-3/E-1/2024 dated 10.4.2024 and thereafter only Commission shall be holding main examination on the basis of such revised preliminary examination result,” the court remarked, as reported by Live Law.

Justice Ajit Kumar observed that several OBC candidates who had scored equal to or higher than unreserved candidates were confined to the reserved list only. The Court noted that this violated the principle of equal treatment, as reserved category aspirants performing at par with general candidates should be placed in the unreserved category as well.

Mains Exam Postponed

FPJ Shorts
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Pune Horror: 6-Year-Old Boy Killed By Leopard While Studying Outside Home In Junnar
Israel Strikes Houthi Military And Intelligence Sites In Sana’a After Drone Attack On Eilat, IDF Confirms; VIDEO
Israel Strikes Houthi Military And Intelligence Sites In Sana’a After Drone Attack On Eilat, IDF Confirms; VIDEO
Mumbai & Pune Witness Surge In Home Purchasers Post-COVID, With Combined Annual Sales Doubling To 105,332 Units
Mumbai & Pune Witness Surge In Home Purchasers Post-COVID, With Combined Annual Sales Doubling To 105,332 Units

The Court directed the UPPSC to re-draw the merit list for the 609 advertised posts, which include Assistant Engineers, District Horticulture Officers, Food Processing Officers, and Senior Technical Assistants in various disciplines. The mains exam, earlier scheduled for Sunday, will now be held only after the revised preliminary results are published.

Issue of 1:15 Ratio Raised

According to the reports, the petitioners also argued that UPPSC failed to follow the advertised rule of shortlisting candidates in the ratio of 1:15 for the mains exam. While fewer candidates were qualified in the unreserved category, some reserved categories exceeded the 1:15 ratio, raising concerns over fairness and compliance with recruitment norms.

Read Also
Supreme Court Allows Century-Old Ram Lila In UP School Ground, Stays HC Order But Protects...
article-image

Equality Before Law

Quoting legal precedents, the Court held that if a reserved category candidate performs equally or better than general candidates, without availing additional relaxations apart from age or fee concessions, such a candidate must be considered in the unreserved list.

“A candidate may have applied under reserved category but if he is not benefited by any relaxation other than the age and concession in fee at the preliminary examination result, then he can always enter unreserved category not only at the stage of final selection but at the same time when preliminary examination/screening test is held which may be only to shortlist candidates to find suitable candidates,” the court added, as per the Live Law report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Government To Announce Recruitment Notification For 13,421 Teacher Posts After Durga...

West Bengal Government To Announce Recruitment Notification For 13,421 Teacher Posts After Durga...

Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List

Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Exam Pattern Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Exam Pattern Here

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released At mha.gov.in; Exam On September 29 & 30

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released At mha.gov.in; Exam On September 29 & 30

BJMC Student Detained For Spreading Fake Leopard Photo In Lucknow

BJMC Student Detained For Spreading Fake Leopard Photo In Lucknow