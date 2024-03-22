Aligarh Muslim University Tense Amid Holi Dispute; Student Leaders Boycott Classes

Aligarh Muslim University | PTI

New Delhi: A section of Aligarh Muslim University students on Friday boycotted classes over a row over Holi celebration on campus. The student leaders asked others not to attend classes against what they called a "one-sided action" by the authorities in connection with a clash between two groups over holi celebrations.

According to a senior university official, shortly after classes began Friday morning, a group of students arrived at some faculties and managed to dissuade students from attending classes and called for an "indefinite boycott." They have also given a call for a protest march after Friday prayers in the afternoon. AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada told PTI that "a false narrative" was being spread by some misguided elements that AMU authorities on Thursday prevented holding of holi celebrations on the campus. "Nothing could be further from the truth as AMU has always prided itself in being a repository of syncretic culture and celebration of the festival of colour is an essential part of this culture," he said.

Read Also Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

"We want the festival to be celebrated without taking recourse to setting up a new precedent which could have impinged upon the sensibilities of the other sections," Peerzada added. Adit Pratap singh, the student who had sought permission for holding a special holi milan, said he was confronted by some "radical elements" on Thursday night over his Holi celebration request. He said he was targeted because he was "exercising his democratic right to celebrate his festival."