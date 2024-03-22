 Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

They said an altercation took place near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering compound late in the afternoon when some youngsters were celebrating Holi with colours which was objected to by some others.

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) | File Photo

ALIGARH: Security was tightened at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Thursday evening following tension between two groups of students over Holi celebrations, police said. They said an altercation took place near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering compound late in the afternoon when some youngsters were celebrating Holi with colours which was objected to by some others.

According to an AMU official, before the situation could worsen, senior police and university officials rushed to the spot and defused the situation. Later in the evening, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station by Adit Partap Singh, a post-graduate student at AMU. Singh alleged that he was assaulted and named 10 students in the complaint who have been charged under various sections of the IPC.

Read Also
Analysis: What Is The Legal Dispute Over AMU’s Minority Status?
article-image

AMU Proctor Mohd. Waseem Ali told media persons that there was "complete freedom" to celebrate all festivals on the campus and Holi was celebrated every year at the hostels by students of all communities. This year too, members of both communities were celebrating Holi in the run-up to the main festival on March 25, he said. However on Wednesday, the above-mentioned student sought permission to hold a special Holi function at the athletics stadium which was denied, the proctor said.

"No permission was however required for any informal celebration in the traditional manner. This year too, students were celebrating traditionally," he said. The proctor said that on Thursday afternoon, Adit Pratap Singh again sought to hold the Holi function at the stadium and was strongly advised against it. He, however, did not heed this directive and instead set out for the stadium near the engineering college, Ali said. Shortly later, the scuffle broke out at the spot when other students objected to this, he added. Superintendent of Police (City) M S Pathak told media persons that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and restored order. According to preliminary findings, no one was injured in the clash, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amnesty International Demands Immediate Reopening Of Girls' Schools In Afghanistan

Amnesty International Demands Immediate Reopening Of Girls' Schools In Afghanistan

38 New Sainik Schools Established Nationwide, Check State-wise List

38 New Sainik Schools Established Nationwide, Check State-wise List

Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

Tension At Aligarh Muslim University Over Holi Celebrations, Security Tightened

N. L. Dalmia Releases Bharath Happiness Index Report 2024

N. L. Dalmia Releases Bharath Happiness Index Report 2024

IIT-Bombay To Introduce Co-Ed Hostel Complex For Student Accommodation

IIT-Bombay To Introduce Co-Ed Hostel Complex For Student Accommodation