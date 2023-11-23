 Akshaya Patra Foundation Feeds 60000 Students Per Day In Maharashtra
Akshaya Patra Foundation Feeds 60000 Students Per Day In Maharashtra

The foundation on Wednesday organised an event, 'Nourish the Change' to pay tribute to resilient government school students who triumphed over adversities to achieve extraordinary milestones and also commemorated teachers, driving impactful change within society.

Akshaya Patra Foundation Feeds 6000 Children Per Day In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Mid-day meal scheme in India is the largest school meal programme in the world which serves around 120 million children. Of these Around 92% of students are covered by the government and remaining 8% by Self-help groups (SHGs).

One of the private players is Akshaya Patra Foundation, a NGO that helps children to provide nutritious food to school students. The foundation has collaborated with the government to feed kids.

The foundation on Wednesday organized an event 'Nourish the Change' to pay tribute to resilient government school students who triumphed over adversities to achieve extraordinary milestones and also commemorated teachers, driving impactful change within society.

Across the country, the foundation serves 2.2 million students per day. In Maharashtra alone, it caters to 60 thousand children per day. The organization was founded in 2000, however, the foundation entered in Maharashtra in 2017.

