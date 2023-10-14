 Mumbai: 16 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Having Mid-Day Meal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: 16 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Having Mid-Day Meal

Mumbai: 16 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Having Mid-Day Meal

Nine boys and seven girl students belonging to Anik Gaon school of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were admitted.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

MUMBAI: At least 16 students of a civic school in Mumbai's Govandi area were hospitalised on Friday after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said.

 These students belonged to Anik Gaon school of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic official said.

"Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable," he said.

 Officials suspect that these students fell ill after consuming eatables served at the school under the mid-day meal scheme.

Read Also
Worms Found In Mid-Day Meals: Goa Child Rights Body Serves Notice To Education Department
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 16 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Having Mid-Day Meal

Mumbai: 16 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning After Having Mid-Day Meal

Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive...

Hyderabad: TSPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Ashok Nagar After Exam Delay, Students Stage Massive...

Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam On World Students' Day 2023

Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam On World Students' Day 2023

Mumbai News: Uni-Italia Back With Study In Italy Fair In November; Check List Of Universities, Date,...

Mumbai News: Uni-Italia Back With Study In Italy Fair In November; Check List Of Universities, Date,...

Mumbai News: 16 School Children Admitted To Hospital Due To Food Poisoning

Mumbai News: 16 School Children Admitted To Hospital Due To Food Poisoning