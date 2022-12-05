Akshay Kumar's next film on sex education? Here's what we know so far

Akshay Kumar | Photo by ANI

One of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Akshay Kumar, recently shared a very interesting development about his next project at an In-Conversation panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The actor who is known to take up films with significant social messages, such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG: Oh My God!, and Pad Man being the prominent ones, shared that his next feature film will deal with 'sex education at the event in Jeddah.

"It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. It’s going to take time to release, it’s going to be April or May," said Kumar, according to Hollywood magazine, Deadline. Kumar further added that 'it is one of the best films he has ever made'.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were other Bollywood superstars who graced the Red Sea International Film Festival.