Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Four institutes which have Bollywood's King Khan as their alum

Shahrukh Khan poses with fans outside Mannat residence as he celebrates his 57th birthday | Twitter/@iamsrk

Baadshah of Bollywood, also known as King Khan by his Indian and international fans alike, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday with several fans gathering outside his Mannat home in Mumbai'S Bandra.

"It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy," said the tweet by Khan which showcases him clicking a selfie with thousands of his fans.

What many are not aware of this fact that Shahrukh is an alum of prominent colleges in India. Shahrukh had enrolled for bachelor and masters courses while on his journey to superstardom.

Brought up in New Delhi's Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood, Khan attended St. Columbia's school in Central where he excelled in sports such as Hockey and Football while also receiving its highest honour of 'Sword of Honour'. But a shoulder injury and his passion for acting led him to abandon playing sports.

Acting wasn't just a school affair for Khan, who spent much of his time at Theatre Action Group (TAG) despite enrolling Delhi University's prestigious constituent college, Hansraj College. Khan studied at Hanstaj between 1985-1988.

Mass Communication also piqued Khan's interest for a while as he took an admission for postgraduation at the renowned Jamia Milia Islamia in the particular but left the course midway to focus on his acting career.

The National School of Drama(NSD), a theatre training institute situated in New Delhi under the Ministry of Culture of Government of India, has been a place of learning for famous actors and personalities such as Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, and more. Shahrukh, who was making his strides in the Hindi film industry, also attended NSD during the early stage of his career.

The actor, who has starred in more than a hundred Bollywood and regional movies, is now considered as one of the most finest actors in the industry with a global following of millions.

Khan will now be seen his next movie Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in significant roles. He will also been seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social drama Dunki, opposite Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.