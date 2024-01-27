AISHE Reports: Majority of 46K Foreign Students Enrolled In India Opt For UG Courses

The most recent AISHE (All India Survey on Higher Education) report for the academic year 2021–2022 has found a notable influx of international students after a thorough examination of higher education institutions throughout India. The study carefully assessed many factors, such as faculty statistics, financial data, infrastructure, and enrollment figures.

46,878 students from 170 countries choose India

The AISHE study states that an astounding 46,878 international people from 170 different countries have enrolled in various courses offered in India. It is noteworthy that 13,126 of these overseas students are from Nepal, and 3,151 are from Afghanistan.

Top 5 Contributors

Breaking down the enrollment statistics, the top five countries contributing to foreign student numbers in India are as follows:

Nepal: 13,126 students

Afghanistan: 3,151 students

USA: 2,893 students

Bangladesh: 2,606 students

UAE: 2,287 students

The report emphasizes that 74.8% of foreign students are enrolled in undergraduate courses, while 15.8% pursue postgraduate studies.

Providing a gender-wise breakdown, the report reveals that 11,882 female and 23,204 male foreign students are enrolled in various undergraduate courses. For postgraduate programs, 2,444 female and 4,972 male foreign students have chosen India as their academic destination.

13 Programs garner over 1,000 foreign enrollments

Furthermore, the AISHE report identifies 13 programs with over 1,000 foreign student enrollments. The highest numbers are found in the following programs:

Bachelor of Technology: 11,461 students

Bachelor of Business Administration: 3,346 students

Bachelor of Science: 3,289 students

This surge in foreign student enrollment signifies India's growing prominence as an international education destination, attracting students from diverse backgrounds and countries to its esteemed higher education institutions.