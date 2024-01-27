AISHE Report Reveals Higher Education Enrollment: More Women Than Men In The Last 8 Years

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2021–2022 has recently been released, and it highlights a notable change in enrolment trends. Women have enrolled in higher education at a higher rate than men during the last eight years, which is a significant step toward gender parity in academic fields.

Women lead the surge

According to the AISHE report, women now constitute 55 percent of the total increase in higher education enrollment, accounting for a staggering 91 lakh individuals since the academic year 2014-15. The latest statistics indicate that out of the overall enrollment of 4.33 crore, 48 percent, or 2.07 crore, are women—a marginal uptick from the 2.01 crore recorded in the previous academic year.

The trend, characterized by a continuous surge in female enrollment since 2014-15, is particularly noteworthy. The report highlights an 18.7 percent increase in the enrollment of women from 2017-18 to 2021-22, showcasing a consistent upward trajectory.

Narrowing the gender gap

The gender gap in higher education is steadily narrowing, with the science stream standing out as a domain where women are making significant strides. Notably, 52.1 percent of the 57.18 lakh students enrolled in science at the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD levels are women. The undergraduate level alone witnesses 51 percent of women in the science stream.

However, disparities persist in certain disciplines, such as engineering and technology, where female enrollment lags significantly behind. The AISHE survey reveals that of the total students in undergraduate engineering programs, only 11.3 lakh are females, while 27.6 lakh are males.

In addition to undergraduate programs, the report sheds light on postgraduate and Ph.D. levels, showcasing a remarkable 61.2 percent of women in postgraduate science programs and a significant 62 percent representation in PhD programs in the sciences.

This emerging trend is not only indicative of changing societal dynamics but also underlines the need for continued efforts to foster inclusivity and equal opportunities within the realm of higher education. The report serves as a testament to the progress made while emphasizing the areas that still require attention and intervention.