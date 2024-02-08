AIMA Opens Registration For MAT 2024; Apply At mat.aima.in. | Pixabay (Representational)

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024. The registration procedure will take place exclusively online via the official website mat.aima.in.

Eligible candidates can register online for the PBT Test until February 20 and for the CBT Test until March 5, 2024.

The MAT PBT exam for 2024 will take place on February 25, with admit cards available from Feb 22 at 5.00 PM, while the MAT CBT exam is set for March 10, and admit cards will be available from March 8 at 5.00 PM. Test-takers have the option to choose between Paper Based Test (PBT), Computer Based Test (CBT), or other modes.

Individuals who have completed a degree in any field, as well as those currently in their final year of a graduate program, are eligible to apply for the exam.

The MAT 2024 application fee is Rs 2100, and candidates have the option to choose an additional test mode by paying an extra fee of Rs 1200.

To sign up for MAT 2024:

Go to the official website mat.aima.in.

Click on 'Register' on the homepage.

Fill out and log in to the step 1 registration form.

Choose the test mode, complete the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Submit the completed form, download a copy, and print it for your records.