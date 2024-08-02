AILET 2025: Registration Window Opens, See Important Updated About Exam Centres | Representative Image

On its official website, the National Law University (NLU) has opened registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025. By November 18, interested and qualified applicants may register for the AILET 2025 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in for the BA LLb (Hons), BCom LLb (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs.

The online application form for undergraduate and graduate programs for applications under the foreign nationals, OCI, and PIO categories must be submitted by April 30, 2025.

Application Fees

Interested parties can submit an online application and pay a Rs. 3500 application fee. The application cost is Rs. 1500 for SC/ST and PwD applicants; applicants from the SC/ST category who fall below the poverty line are not required to pay this amount.

How to check?



-Initially, candidates must register on the AILET 2025 portal with their name, email address, mobile number, and other personal details.

-Candidates will then have access to the form to complete personal, educational, and other information.

-Students must also pay the application cost and add photographs into the form.

AILET 2025: Test centres

As per the official notification, AILET-2025 will be conducted in Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Siliguri, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam.

The notification further states that candidates will be assigned to test cities based on their second or third preference if there are fewer than 100 candidates in any given test city. No test centre will be established in that location.

The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) administers the national-level All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) each year to candidates wishing to be admitted to its undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.