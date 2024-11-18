AILET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

AILET 2025 | Official Website

The AILET 2025 registration period for Indian nationals will end today, November 18, 2024, at National Law University Delhi. By 11:59 PM today, candidates who wish to apply for the AILET 2025 tests must finish the online registration and application process. The date of AILET 2025 is set for December 8, 2024.



Candidates will have the chance to pay the application fees by tomorrow, 19 November, 8 am.

Eligibility criteria:



Candidates in the general category may apply for admission to the BA LLB (Hons.) program via AILET 2025 if they have completed Class 12 (10+2) from an accredited board with at least 45% of the possible points. The OBC and SC/ST categories have minimum qualifying scores of 42% and 40%, respectively. To apply for the AILET 2025 LLM exam, candidates must have completed a three- or five-year LLB at an authorised university.



Application fees



Interested applicants can pay a Rs. 3500 application fee and submit an online application.

The application cost for SC/ST and PwD applicants is Rs. 1500; however, SC/ST applicants living below the poverty line are free from paying this price.



How to Register for the AILET 2025 LLM Exam:



Step 1: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the official AILET 2025 website.

Step 2: Select the registration link.

Step 3: Provide your basic information, such as your name, gender, date of birth, and address.

Step 4: When you register with AILET, you must create a login ID, also known as a username and password.

Step 5: Log in using the password and username that were generated.

Step 6: Proceed with the AILET application.

Step 7: Check that all of the information has been input correctly.

Step 8: Submit a scanned copy of your signature and a passport-sized photo.

Step 9: Pay the application cost and submit.

Step 10: Download the application in PDF format for future use.