AIIMS NORCET-9 Seat Allotment Result Withdrawn; Revised List Expected Within A Week

AIIMS NORCET-9 Seat Allotment Result | Official Notification

AIIMS NORCET-9 Seat Allotment Result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has withdrawn the provisional seat allotment result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9) declared on November 3, 2025. The decision was taken in view of the pending redistribution of reserved seats across various categories in multiple AIIMS institutes.

AIIMS Withdraws Earlier Result Notice

AIIMS, in its notification, said that the provisional seat allocation result published under Notice No. 241/2025 dated November 3 stands withdrawn. The institute has cancelled it due to a pending update in the distribution of seats belonging to the reserved category.

AIIMS further informed that the revised seat allotment list will be released within a week, once the reservation data is finalised. Consequently, the exercise of acceptance and reporting for the earlier allotment also stands canceled. The institute has apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged candidates to check the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in for all future updates, corrigenda, and notices.

Nearly 14,000 Candidates Qualified in NORCET-9 Mains

Earlier, 13,996 candidates qualified in the NORCET-9 mains examination, including 4,253 male and 9,743 female candidates. Out of 19,332 shortlisted candidates, those who cleared the main stage advanced further in the recruitment process.

The NORCET-9 Stage 2 examination (Main) was held on September 27, 2025, in various centres around India.

About the AIIMS NORCET Examination

It is a national-level entrance test, conducted by AIIMS for the recruitment of a Nursing Officer, Grade-II in various AIIMS institutions and other participant hospitals.

Only successful candidates are eligible for recruitment as Nursing Officers and are also likely to be promoted to Grade I, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Deputy Nursing Superintendent, and Chief Nursing Officer based on their seniority and experience.