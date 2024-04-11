AIIMS NORCET 6 Preliminary Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon

Representative Image |

It is expected that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences would soon release the nursing officer recruitment common eligibility test (NORCET) 6 preliminary exam 2024 admit card.

The AIIMS NORCET 2024, Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 6), is administered by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, with the intention of filling about 1500 vacancies in total. Applicants can download their admission cards by filling out the registration number and password sections on the portal. After registering, students can download the test from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The exam date is set for April 14 on the official exam website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The multiple-choice portion of the primary exam is scheduled for May 5.

The exam consists of two ninety-minute sessions, the preliminary and the mains. When it is made available, candidates can get it by going to the official website.

The NORCET admittance card will be accessible on April 12, two days before the exam, according to the official statement. However, AIIMS normally only makes the admission card available the day before the exam. For this reason, it is expected that the NORCET entry card will be available for download between April 11 and April 12.