AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2023: Apply at aiimsnagpur.edu.in For Various Faculty Posts

Nagpur: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- Nagpur is accepting application forms for various faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Important Dates

The registration process opens today, June 24, 2023 and the last date to apply is July 23, 2023.

AIIMS Nagpur Vacancy Details:

AIIMS Nagpur to fill 58 posts in the organization.

Professor: 11 posts

Additional Professor: 9 posts

Associate Professor: 15 posts

Assistant Professor: 23 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the faculty posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the notification link given below.

Candidates need to send duly signed print out of their application form along with, Annexure - A, self attested photocopies of all the documents in support of age, educational qualification, experience, category etc. via Speed/Registered Post to:

"The Executive Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108 by July 31, 2023."

