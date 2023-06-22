AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment: Apply For Non-Faculty Group B & C Posts at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur will be accepting the applications for the posts of Group B and Group C . Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AIIMS Jodhpur at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.
The Opening/Closing date of the applications would be notified on the official website only.
The last date of online application form will be 20 days from the commencement of online registration of application of this advertisement.
"No Documents including online application form is required to be sent physically however, all the applicants are advised to keep a copy of online application form with them, along with proof of payment (a Copy of challan /online payment receipt) for their record", reads the notice.
Vacancy Details
Group C: 281 posts
Group B: 22 posts
Age Relaxation
Category Age Relaxation permissible beyond the Upper age limit.
SC/ST 5 years
OBC 3 years
PwBD 10 years
PwBD OBC 13 years
PwBD SC/ST 15 years
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for Group B and Group C by visiting this site
Application Fees
General/OBC/EWS Candidates: - Rs.3,000/-
SC/ST/PwBD Candidates - Rs.2400/-
The candidate will be required to pay prescribed application fees, if any through Online mode only via payment gateway of AIIMS, Jodhpur. Transaction/ Processing fee, if any, as applicable will be payable to the bank by the candidate. The application fees should be done through online mode
