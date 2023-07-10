AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 Registration Closes Today At next.aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 Registration | Representative Image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi close the AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 registration Process today, July 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the mock test for National Exit Test (NExT) through the official site of AIIMS at next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Mock NExT 2023

The mock test will be conducted by AIIMS on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC) from Final Year students pursuing MBBS courses in Medical Colleges/Institutes in India. The aim of conducting the mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the computer-based test, software interface and process flow at the examination centres.

The state of registration and basic candidate information can be checked from July 11 to July 12, 2023. The final status of registration can be checked on July 13, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the exam unique code will be generated and will be available till July 14, 2023. The submission of Certificate for Scribe and/or Compensatory time as applicable till July 21, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 21, 2023 and CBT for Mock/Practice Test for NExT will be conducted on July 28, 2023.

Application fee

The application fee is ₹2,000 for General/OBC candidates and it is ₹1,000 for SC, ST and EWS applicants.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the exam fee.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Mock NExT 2023: