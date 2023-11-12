AIIMS INICET results released at aiimsexams.ac.in | Pixabay (Representational)

INI CET Nov 2023 results have been announced on November 11. The result has been released in the form of merit list comprising details such as marks scored, All India Rank, category etc. Candidates must note INI CET 2023 Nov result will have to be downloaded from the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Those who score the minimum cut off are declared qualified for AIIMS INI CET exam. The minimum qualifying cut off for INI CET 2024 is 50 percent for unreserved category. Check the latest updates for more details including timing of INI CET result 2023 november exam.

How to download?

Go to the official website, aiimsexams.org

Click on “Academic courses” Select “Results"

Select the following notification “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET COURSES [MD/MS/MCh (6YRS)/DM (6YRS)/MDS] January 2024 Session”

Login using registration Id and password

Check the result of INI CET

Candidates who qualify for the examination can download their INI CET scorecard 2024 for the January session

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)