 Bhopal: AIIMS’s Do’s & Don’ts For Safe Bursting Crackers
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS’s Do’s & Don’ts For Safe Bursting Crackers

Bhopal: AIIMS’s Do’s & Don’ts For Safe Bursting Crackers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS has issued guidelines (Do’s & Don’ts) for safe bursting crackers on Diwali.

Do’s are as follow

· Fire crackers in open space only. Keep away from combustible substances.

· Store crackers in closed containers.

· Maintain distance from burning crackers.

· Keep bucket full water near fire crackers bursting.

· Wear fitted cotton clothes, foot wear, tie long hairs.

· Children should be under supervision.

· Buy crackers from licensed shops.

· If the noise level is high, put cotton ear plugs to protect from damage.

· Respiratory patients should stay inside the room.

· Pour water on burns and consult doctors.

Don’ts

· Never burst crackers in your hands.

· Never leave crackers near diya, candles.

· Don’t throw crackers near electric poles, wires, or vehicles.

· Avoid silk, synthetic clothes.

· Don’t use matchstick, lighter to burst crackers. Always agarbatti or sparklers

· Avoid tempering crackers, if they take longer to burst.

· Don’t take children and pets near crackers.

article-image
