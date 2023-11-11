Bhopal: AIIMS’s Do’s & Don’ts For Safe Bursting Crackers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS has issued guidelines (Do’s & Don’ts) for safe bursting crackers on Diwali.
Do’s are as follow
· Fire crackers in open space only. Keep away from combustible substances.
· Store crackers in closed containers.
· Maintain distance from burning crackers.
· Keep bucket full water near fire crackers bursting.
· Wear fitted cotton clothes, foot wear, tie long hairs.
· Children should be under supervision.
· Buy crackers from licensed shops.
· If the noise level is high, put cotton ear plugs to protect from damage.
· Respiratory patients should stay inside the room.
· Pour water on burns and consult doctors.
Don’ts
· Never burst crackers in your hands.
· Never leave crackers near diya, candles.
· Don’t throw crackers near electric poles, wires, or vehicles.
· Avoid silk, synthetic clothes.
· Don’t use matchstick, lighter to burst crackers. Always agarbatti or sparklers
· Avoid tempering crackers, if they take longer to burst.
· Don’t take children and pets near crackers.