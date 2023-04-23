AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit card | Representational image

New Delhi: AIIMS INI SS admit card is expected to release soon at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will conduct AIIMS INI SS Entrance Exam for July 2023 Session on April 29.

The admit cards will be made available to the candidates online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, with results to be out on May 5.

The AIIMS Institute of National Important Super-Specialty Entrance Test is conducted for admission into various post-graduate level courses including DM, MCh, and MD. The exam is conducted twice every year in January and July. The entrance test is conducted by AIIMS Delhi on behalf of other AIIMS located in Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna Raipur, and Rishikesh.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD AIIMS INI SS 2023 ADMIT CARD:

Log on to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Find the link for the admit card on the homepage.

Upon clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

where candidates must provide their user ID and password to access the admit card.

Once the required details are submitted, the AIIMS INI SS 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the admit card before downloading it.

After verifying the details, they can download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

It is mandatory for students to carry a hard copy of their admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof, on the day of the examination. Candidates should note that without the AIIMS INI SS 2023 admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.