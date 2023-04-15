AIIMS Guwahati recruitment for faculty posts; check details here

AIIMS Guwahati recruitment | Representative image

Guwahati: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has invited online applications from candidates for Faculty and other posts.

As per the Hindustan times, The first cut off date is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 28 posts

Additional Professor: 18 posts

Associate Professor: 22 posts

Assistant Professor: 32 posts

Professor cum Principal: 1 post

Associate Professor: 2 posts

Lecturer in Nursing: 3 posts

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing: 17 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Other Details

This is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar.