AIIMS Guwahati recruitment for faculty posts; check details here

Guwahati: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has invited online applications from candidates for Faculty and other posts.
As per the Hindustan times, The first cut off date is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Vacancy Details
Professor: 28 posts
Additional Professor: 18 posts
Associate Professor: 22 posts
Assistant Professor: 32 posts
Professor cum Principal: 1 post
Associate Professor: 2 posts
Lecturer in Nursing: 3 posts
Tutor/ Clinical Instructor in Nursing: 17 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on employment news.
Other Details
This is a rolling advertisement and will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar.