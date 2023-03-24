 AIIMS INI SS 2023 registrations begin; get direct link here
The registrations have started on Thrusday, March 23, and will go on till April 6, 2023, on the official website. Candidates, however, can continue to submit their documents by April 14.

Friday, March 24, 2023
The INI SS exam is held twice a year for admission to postgraduate degrees such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration window has been opened by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) is a national-level entrance test for AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST medical schools.

The exam is held twice a year for admission to postgraduate degrees such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS.

The registrations have started on Thursday, March 23, and will go on till April 6, 2023, on the official website at - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates, however, can continue to submit their documents by April 14.

Check important dates for AIIMS INI SS 2023 here

  • AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration window: From March 23 to April 6, 2023

  • AIIMS INI SS 2023 document submission deadline: April 14, 2023

  • AIIMS INI SS 2023 admit card: April 21, 2023

  • AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam date: April 29, 2023

  • AIIMS INI SS 2023 results: May 5, 2023

