AIIMS INI SS 2023 registrations begin; get direct link here

The INI SS exam is held twice a year for admission to postgraduate degrees such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration window has been opened by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

INI-CET (Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test) is a national-level entrance test for AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST medical schools.

The exam is held twice a year for admission to postgraduate degrees such as MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS.

The registrations have started on Thursday, March 23, and will go on till April 6, 2023, on the official website at - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates, however, can continue to submit their documents by April 14.

Check important dates for AIIMS INI SS 2023 here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration window: From March 23 to April 6, 2023

AIIMS INI SS 2023 document submission deadline: April 14, 2023

AIIMS INI SS 2023 admit card: April 21, 2023

AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam date: April 29, 2023

AIIMS INI SS 2023 results: May 5, 2023