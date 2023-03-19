 AIIMS- Delhi to set up state-of art robotic surgery training facility.
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS- Delhi to set up state-of art robotic surgery training facility.

AIIMS- Delhi to set up state-of art robotic surgery training facility.

AIIMS Delhi to soon set up first of its kind robotic surgery training facility in the campus for healthcare professionals.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
PTI | Official

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital here.

The AIIMS, Delhi, has already floated an expression of interest to establish a robotic training facility on its campus.

“In line with that, AIIMS, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility which will deliver clinical education and impart surgical robotic skills on a not-for-profit basis to residents and faculties of AIIMS and other teaching institutes with MeHNAT (Medtronic Hugo and AIIMS training) in robotic surgery,” a statement said.

The aim is to upskill healthcare professionals on robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries through technical and procedural training.
This in turn will enrich the clinical community and enhance patient outcomes by utilizing procedural and evidence-based medical education activities.

This is the first-of-its-kind robotic training facility for healthcare professionals in a government setup in India and also the first faculty-led procedural training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SPPU releases admit card for MH-SET 2023 at setexam.unipune.ac.in; check details here

SPPU releases admit card for MH-SET 2023 at setexam.unipune.ac.in; check details here

IIT Madras begins admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check details here

IIT Madras begins admissions for MA Course through GATE 2023 Scores, Check details here

IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

IIT-JAM 2023 results be out on March 22 at jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for more details

NATA 2023: CoA releases new exam date; check details

NATA 2023: CoA releases new exam date; check details

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic