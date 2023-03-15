AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration postponed, check here to know about revised dates

AIIMS INI SS 2023 registration postponed | AIIMS

New Delhi: The Premiere Institute for Medical, AIIMS has postponed the AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration for the July session.

Earlier Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test, INI SS 2023 registrations were to start from March 14 but as per the latest notice issued by the AIIMS, the registration date is rescheduled.

Aspiring candidates for AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam are requried to keep checking the official website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in for revised schedule.

The notification issued by AIIMS said, "With reference to Notice No. 47/2023 regarding online registration for INI-SS in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi & other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2023 session, It is hereby informed that the online registration for INI-SS July 2023 Session has been postponed."

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Exam Date

AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be held in two stages. According to the exam calendar issued by the institute, AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam will be held on April 29, 2023 and the result will be declared on May 5, 2023.