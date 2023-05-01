 AIIMS INI CET admit card for July 2023 exam to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in
As per the various media reports the admit cards can be issued today. Once the admit card is released candidates can download it from aiimsexams.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
AIIMS INI CET admit card | Representative image

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon release the admit cards for the July 2023 edition of the Institute of National Importance (INI) -Combined Entrance Test (CET) , May 1.

Exam date for AIIMS INI CET

The exam is scheduled for May 7.

As per the tentative schedule for exam-related activities, results of the INI CET July will be announced on May 13.

Counselling dates will be shared later.

INI CET is held for admission to postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for Medical Education.

Candidates who qualify the test can apply for a seat at AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS institutes, JIPMER-Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER-Chandigarh and SCTIMST- Trivandrum.

Steps to download INI CET admit card:

  • Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

  • Find and open the link to download admit cards.

  • Enter your credentials and login.

  • Check and download the INI CET admit card.

