 AIIMS And IIT-Delhi Develop Elbow Replacement Surgery With Low-Cost Implants
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS And IIT-Delhi Develop Elbow Replacement Surgery With Low-Cost Implants

AIIMS And IIT-Delhi Develop Elbow Replacement Surgery With Low-Cost Implants

The prohibitive cost of imported setups and the lack of exact-fit and high-quality implants have posed significant challenges for patients seeking relief through surgery in India

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS And IIT-Delhi Develop Elbow Replacement Surgery With Low-Cost Implants | AFP

AIIMS and IIT-Delhi have collaborated to develop cutting-edge elbow replacement implants that are both precise in fit, and of superior quality, the hospital said.

Patients suffering from stiff elbow joints and limited mobility can benefit from this partnership, said Dr Bhavuk Garg from AIIMS, Delhi.

"Recognising the challenges faced by patients due to the high cost and inadequate quality of imported elbow replacement setups, this partnership aims to provide accessible, precise, and high-quality implants for elbow replacement surgeries," said Garg, Professor, Department of Orthopaedics.

Revolutionise the landscape of elbow replacement surgery

Elbow replacement surgery is a crucial procedure for individuals experiencing debilitating conditions such as stiffness and immobility in the elbow joint. However, the prohibitive cost of imported setups and the lack of exact-fit and high-quality implants have posed significant challenges for patients seeking relief through surgery in India, he said.

"In response to this pressing need, AIIMS and IIT Delhi have joined forces to develop cutting-edge elbow replacement implants that are both precise in fit and of superior quality," the statement said.

Leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, this collaborative effort is set to revolutionise the landscape of elbow replacement surgery in the country, it said.

Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Performs 15-Hour Surgery To Remove World's Longest Spinal Tumor
article-image

Ease exorbitant costs

"Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that patients receive the best possible care without the burden of exorbitant costs," Garg said.

Unlike imported setups that often come with a hefty price tag ranging from 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees, the AIIMS-IIT-Delhi implants are projected to be available at a fraction of the cost, the hospital statement said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HSC And SSC Board Exam 2024: Thane District Imposes Restrictions Around Exam Venues

HSC And SSC Board Exam 2024: Thane District Imposes Restrictions Around Exam Venues

Bihar Government Discontinues Plus Two Classes In College Affiliated To Universities

Bihar Government Discontinues Plus Two Classes In College Affiliated To Universities

NEET-UG 2024: NTA Says Exam To Be Conducted In 14 Foreign Cities

NEET-UG 2024: NTA Says Exam To Be Conducted In 14 Foreign Cities

ICAI Proposes Opening Doors To UK, Canada Chartered Accountants In India

ICAI Proposes Opening Doors To UK, Canada Chartered Accountants In India

Delhi High Court Allows Student To Sit For Class 12 Board Exam Subject To CBSE Officer

Delhi High Court Allows Student To Sit For Class 12 Board Exam Subject To CBSE Officer