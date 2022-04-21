AICTE with Cisco to offer 20,000 virtual cybersecurity internships

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has declared its virtual internship 2022 on TULIP intership portal for second and third year students of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (Btech).

The virtual internship opportunity will be available to 20,000 cybersecurity candidates under the Cisco Networking Academy program. Working together will help create a pool of qualified talent to meet the demand for industry-relevant jobs. Pre-selected trainees will receive Rs 10,000 after successfully completing the internship with a virtual internship certificate based on the quality of the work.

The students from any engineering institution associated with Cisco Networking Academy can participate in this program. After completing the course and submitting the certificate of completion, students will be invited to a three-hour term by Cisco. After the session, students will design a secure network for their institutions under the guidance of the faculty coordinator. Upon completion of the project work, students are required to complete a final questionnaire. Candidates who have satisfactorily completed their internship will receive the certificates.

The virtual internship was announced at AICTE's TULIP internship portal and launched by AICTE, Cisco and NASSCOM Futureskills Prime. It was launched in 2021 for grades two and three.

