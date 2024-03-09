AICTE Launches Scholarship Scheme For Female Students In BBA, BCA, And BMS Programs |

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced a new scholarship scheme for the girl students of the BBA, BCA and BMS programs. The scheme was announced as a part of AICTE's ongoing efforts to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive technical and management education ecosystem in India.

Financial assistance of Rs 7.5 crore will be provided to 3000 girl students annually, according to the AICTE release.

The scheme was announced by AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam in the presence of Rohini Bhajibhakare, Private Secretary, who were present at the celebration of International Women's Day at AICTE .

3000 scholarships

Under the scheme, a total of 3000 scholarships will be provided annually to female students of economically weaker backgrounds who are enrolled in AICTE-approved institutions. The annual grant under the scholarship will be Rs 25000 per student. In total, AICTE will spend Rs 7.5 crore annually for three years to provide financial support to girl students. The new scholarship is dedicated only to female students pursuing BBA, BCA and BMS courses from AICTE-approved institutions.

Announcing the scheme, the AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, "AICTE takes measures to empower women and unlock their full potential in technical and management education. For girl students in engineering, we have a PRAGATI scheme. Since, BBA, BCA and BMS undergraduate management courses have come under the AICTE umbrella from this year onwards, we decided to announce a special scheme for girl students of UG management to promote gender equality, provide affordable education and empower girls in management education as well.".

Empowering women in engineering and technology

Prof. T.G. Sitharam further said that at AICTE, we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where women not only thrive but also lead the charge in shaping the future of engineering and management.

"In recent years, we saw a significant increase in women enrollment in AICTE approved institutions. In 2022-23, 39 per cent of women enrolled themselves in AICTE-approved courses as compared to 36 per cent in 2021-22 and 30 per cent in 2020-21. The percentage of women enrolled in engineering diplomas and UG has also witnessed a significant increase. In 2022-23, 29 per cent women enrolled in engineering diplomas and 44 per cent got enrolled in UG Engineering courses. The women's enrollment in UG engineering was 29 per cent in 2019-20 which increased to 31 per cent and 40 per cent in the two consecutive years. The increasing percentage of women enrollment over the years underscores the growing recognition of women's capabilities and the need for diversity in the engineering and management workforce". quoted Chairman.

"On this International Women's Day, AICTE reaffirms its commitment to empowering women in engineering and technology through its new and reformative initiatives. Encouraging and supporting women in engineering and management is not only the right thing to do but also essential for India's progress and prosperity for Viksit Bharat by 2047." added the release.