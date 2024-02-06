AICTE Launches Program To Support Indian Students In International Competitions |

The AICTE has launched the Support to Students for Participating in Competitions Abroad (SSPCA) program to promote Indian students' participation in international competitions.

AICTE provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh per student through this program, which is reimbursed to the students. AICTE stresses that while submitting a proposal does not guarantee automatic approval, it does promise to support and promote the scheme and provide necessary assistance throughout the process, according to the Times of India.

This support encompasses various expenses, including international and domestic travel, registration fees, visa application fees, lodging and boarding, airport taxes, travel health insurance, and competition equipment costs.

Moreover, the AICTE SSPCA scheme extends a travel grant to individual students or student teams aiming to participate in international competitions.

Through this initiative, students can connect with fellow students, professionals in various fields, and scholars from around the globe, enhancing their educational experience and broadening their horizons.

To apply for assistance under this scheme, applicants should adhere to the following steps:

Send the application via offline mode to AICTE in New Delhi.

Include essential enclosures such as an acceptance letter from the competition organizers, providing full details of the competition.

Submit the application at least two months before the commencement of the event.