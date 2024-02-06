 AICTE Launches Program To Support Indian Students In International Competitions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAICTE Launches Program To Support Indian Students In International Competitions

AICTE Launches Program To Support Indian Students In International Competitions

AICTE provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh per student through this program, which is reimbursed to the students.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
AICTE Launches Program To Support Indian Students In International Competitions |

The AICTE has launched the Support to Students for Participating in Competitions Abroad (SSPCA) program to promote Indian students' participation in international competitions.

AICTE provides financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh per student through this program, which is reimbursed to the students. AICTE stresses that while submitting a proposal does not guarantee automatic approval, it does promise to support and promote the scheme and provide necessary assistance throughout the process, according to the Times of India.

Read Also
Indore: Tribal Student Moves Court In Subject Botch-up
article-image

This support encompasses various expenses, including international and domestic travel, registration fees, visa application fees, lodging and boarding, airport taxes, travel health insurance, and competition equipment costs.

Moreover, the AICTE SSPCA scheme extends a travel grant to individual students or student teams aiming to participate in international competitions.

Through this initiative, students can connect with fellow students, professionals in various fields, and scholars from around the globe, enhancing their educational experience and broadening their horizons.

To apply for assistance under this scheme, applicants should adhere to the following steps:

Send the application via offline mode to AICTE in New Delhi.

Include essential enclosures such as an acceptance letter from the competition organizers, providing full details of the competition.

Submit the application at least two months before the commencement of the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 And 12 Private Candidates 2024

CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 And 12 Private Candidates 2024

History Becomes Third Paper To Get Leaked During Class 10 Boards Exam In West Bengal, Images Shared...

History Becomes Third Paper To Get Leaked During Class 10 Boards Exam In West Bengal, Images Shared...

FPJ Exclusive: IIT Madras Director Shreds Light On Sports Quota Admissions For UG Programs

FPJ Exclusive: IIT Madras Director Shreds Light On Sports Quota Admissions For UG Programs

Jharkhand Academic Council Releases NMMS 2023 Admit Card, Check How To Download

Jharkhand Academic Council Releases NMMS 2023 Admit Card, Check How To Download

Cracking Down on Exam Fraud: Lok Sabha Passes Public Examinations Bill 2024

Cracking Down on Exam Fraud: Lok Sabha Passes Public Examinations Bill 2024