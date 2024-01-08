AICTE Launches Millet Recipe Competition With Rs 1 Lakh Prize |

AICTE, All India Council for Technical Education, is asking staff, professors, and students from recognized institutions to participate in the 'AICTE Millet Recipe Unleashing Talent' competition, which offers a top prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Participants in AICTE's AMRUT project are tasked with creating creative yet traditional millet-based meals. The competition includes sub-categories depending on millet ratios: 70% and above, 50-70%, and 30-50%. The competition is divided into three categories: starters, main courses, and desserts.

In keeping with the International Year of Millets 2023, AICTE's program raises awareness of the many advantages of millet, from economic growth and environmental sustainability to health and nutrition.

By encouraging participants to use millets in their recipes, the competition promotes the use of these healthy grains as well as creativity.

How to apply?

Teams can use Google Forms to apply via the official AICTE website. Teams that meet the eligibility requirements, consisting of four members and at least one female member, must be made up of current faculty, support personnel, or students. Each category a team enters necessitates a distinct application.

Teams who have been shortlisted in each subcategory will compete for first place in the grand finals on March 1, 2024, in Delhi. Along with certificates, the winners in each category will also receive an alluring Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Deadline and requirements

Teams who are interested should apply online by January 25, 2024. On February 6, 2024, the education body will reveal the teams that made the short list.

According to technical requirements, contestants must submit a millet-based recipe and high-quality pictures of the components, the finished meal, and the team.