 AICTE Job Drive In Jammu And Kashmir, More Than 1200 Students Were Offered Jobs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAICTE Job Drive In Jammu And Kashmir, More Than 1200 Students Were Offered Jobs

AICTE Job Drive In Jammu And Kashmir, More Than 1200 Students Were Offered Jobs

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has organised a placement drive for the students trained under the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training (JEET) programme, benefiting hundreds of local students.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
representative pic/ Pixabay

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has organised a placement drive for the students trained under the Jammu and Kashmir Employability Enhancement Training (JEET) programme, benefiting hundreds of local students.

Leading recruiters which participated in the drive included Concentrix, Hike Education, Infosoft Technologies, Krishna Maruti, MRF Tire, New Allenberry Works, Okaya Power, Paytm, Reliable Automotive, Siddhi InfIndia Pvt Ltd, Super Hose, Yokohama, Dixon Technology, Indian Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Motors and Airtel. These companies have given more than 1200 jobs so far.

The AICTE has signed an MoU with ICT Academy to provide training under the JEET programme to 5000 final and pre-final year students of J&K and Ladakh. A total of 768 students have completed the training so far under the programme.

Read Also
AICTE Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023 Results Declared At aicte-india.org
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On This Date; Check Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card To Be Out On This Date; Check Here

UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide In Rajasthan, Investigation Underway

UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide In Rajasthan, Investigation Underway

MP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Results Soon At dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Results Soon At dme.mponline.gov.in

Tripura: Tribal Student Body Calls 12-Hour Shutdown On Roman Script For Kokborok Language

Tripura: Tribal Student Body Calls 12-Hour Shutdown On Roman Script For Kokborok Language

AICTE Job Drive In Jammu And Kashmir, More Than 1200 Students Were Offered Jobs

AICTE Job Drive In Jammu And Kashmir, More Than 1200 Students Were Offered Jobs