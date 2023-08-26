AICTE Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023 Results Declared At aicte-india.org | Representative Image

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the results for the recruitment of non-teaching posts in 2023. Various non-teaching posts including Accountant/Office Superintendent Cum Accountant, Assistant Data Entry Operator Grade 3, Junior Hindi Translator, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC), can now access their results on the NTA’s official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, “The Result and candidature of candidates is purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and other eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Brochure. AICTE is advised to issue appointment letters to the eligible candidates after due verification and satisfaction of the eligibility criteria. The result is declared more than vacancies because NTA has not collected any documents from the candidates against their eligibility."

Steps to Check AICTE Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment Results 2023:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official AICTE recruitment website at aicte-india.org.

2. Find the Results Link: Look for the "AICTE Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2023 Results" link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Provide Details: Enter your relevant details such as your roll number, registration number, or any other required information.

4. View Your Result: After submitting the necessary details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and Print: If needed, download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The release of AICTE non-teaching posts recruitment results is a significant update for candidates who applied for these positions. Ensure that you follow these steps accurately to access your results.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the recruitment process will likely receive further instructions about the next steps. It's advisable to stay informed about any additional rounds or procedures that might follow.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)