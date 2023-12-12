AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 Preliminary Answer Key Released by Bar Council of India | Representative Image

Today, December 12, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has made available the preliminary AIBE XVIII (18) answer key. You can download the AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 answer key from allindiabarexamination.com, the exam's official website. On December 10, the AIBE 18 exam 2023 was held nationwide at over 150 exam centers.

The Certificate of Practice (COP) for AIBE-XVII is currently being distributed by the Bar Council of India. Candidates can now amend their name, father's name, or enrollment number, and they can even attach supporting documentation while making these changes, according to a council announcement. Corrections must be submitted before December 15, 2023.

The Bar Council of India awards the certificate of practice (CoP), which is a requirement for practicing law in India, to law graduates who pass the All India Bar Examination (AIBE). As AIBE XVIII (18) 2023 is a certificate-based test, passing it requires candidates to get only the minimal qualifying scores.

Up to 45% of candidates in the unreserved category and 40% of candidates in the restricted category pass.

How to download?

Go to allindiabarexamination.com to access the AIBE 18 official website.

On the webpage, select the 'AIBE 18 Answer Key' link.

Input the necessary information, such as the password and registration number.

There will be a screen presentation of the answer key.

Save the answer key after downloading it.