AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11

AIBE 21 Registration 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The AIBE 21 exam date and schedule for 2026 have been made public on the Bar Council of India's (BCI) official website. The 21st All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will take place on June 7, 2026, according to the official announcement. The AIBE 21 Notification 2026 states that the AIBE 21 Registration 2026 will start on February 11, 2026. Through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, candidates can easily complete the AIBE 21 Application Form 2026.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important dates

Online registration starts: February 11, 2026

Last date to submit application form: April 30, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: May 1, 2026

Last date to make corrections in the application form: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

AIBE 21 exam date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a three-year LLB or five-year integrated LLB degree from a university or institution recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Final-year LLB students are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

No upper or lower age limit for appearing in the AIBE XXI exam.

Nationality:

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

OCI/PIO candidates holding a degree in Indian law are also eligible.

Number of Attempts:

No restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates can appear for the exam any number of times.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Steps to register

Students can apply online by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the screen, click the register link.

Step 3: Enter all necessary information, including name, mobile number, enrolment number, and enrolment state.

Step 4: Enter your personal information.

Step 5: Select the language you want to take the AIBE 21 Exam in.

Step 6: Send in your AIBE XXI exam application.

Step 7: The registration ID and password will be sent to your phone number and email address.

Step 8: Log in and send in the 2026 AIBE 21 application fee.

