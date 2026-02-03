 Jharkhand: Class 10 Board Exams Begin Amid Tight Security; Class 12 Exams To Follow Today
Jharkhand board exams for Class 10 began Tuesday morning with 4.23 lakh students at 1,232 centres, followed by Class 12 exams with 3.24 lakh students at 757 centres. Strict security measures include CCTV and a mobile ban for invigilators. Class 10 exams end on Feb 17; Class 12 concludes Feb 23, coinciding with state civic polls, pending Election Commission guidelines.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Class 10 Board Exams Begin Amid Tight Security; Class 12 Exams To Follow Today | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: The class 10 final exams at Jharkhand board schools began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, an official said.

The board examination for class 12 will begin later in the day, he said.

Around 4.23 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 examinations, which are happening at 1,232 centres. Over 3.24 lakh students are slated to appear in class 12 examinations at 757 centres.

The class 10 exams began at 9.45 am and will continue till 1 pm, while the class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.15 pm.

"The class 10 exams started with vocational subjects. The class 12 examination will begin in the second sitting," Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra told PTI.

He said adequate arrangements have been made for the examinations.

"In a bid to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination halls, and invigilators have been prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations," he added.

The class 10 exams will conclude with regional language papers on February 17. The class 12 exams will conclude with core language subjects on February 23, the day on which civic body polls will be held in the state.

"We have sought guidelines from the State Election Commission over the clash of the date. Based on the guidelines, we will take further decisions," Mishra said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

