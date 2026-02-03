NEET SS 2025 Scorecards Released At natboard.edu.in; Download Link Active

NEET SS 2025 Scorecards: The NEET SS 2025 exam scorecards have been made available by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The NBE website, natboard.edu.in, now includes the NEET SS scorecard 2025. Students who passed the NEET SS exam can utilise their user ID and password to download their scorecards.

The URL to download the NEET SS scorecard directly is provided here. It should be mentioned that applicants must bring their scorecards for the admissions procedure if they wish to participate in the NEET SS counselling in 2025.

NEET SS 2025 Scorecards: Important dates

NEET SS Exam Dates: 26 and 27 December 2025

NEET SS Result Declaration: 23 January 2026

Scorecard Download Window: Available for 6 months from the date of release

NEET SS Counselling (MCC): Dates to be announced

NEET SS 2025 Scorecards: Steps to download the scorecard

Candidates can use the instructions provided below to download the NEET SS 2025 scorecard:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the website for the NBE NEET SS.

Step 2: Click the link for the 2025 NEET SS scorecard.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Save the scorecard after downloading it for later use.

Direct link to download scorecard

NEET SS 2025 Scorecards: Qualifying marks

Candidates were deemed eligible if their scores were at or above the 50th percentile in their respective groups. Each group's cutoff scores were chosen separately out of 600. The candidate's information, exam results, and grades are displayed on the scorecard. The application form's MBBS aggregate marks are applied in the event of a tie. During admission, these facts will be compared to the actual documents; if they don't match, the candidature may be cancelled.