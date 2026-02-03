COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration Now Open At comedk.org; Check Eligibility, Required Documents, And Exam Pattern

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Applications for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 are now being accepted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). Candidates can register via the official website, comedk.org, in order to be considered for admission to engineering programs at any of the COMEDK member institutions.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Important dates

Application Start Date: 3 February 2026

Application End Date: 16 March 2026

UGET 2026 Exam Date: 9 May 2026 (Second Sunday of May)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination.

Mandatory subjects: Physics, Chemistry (or another authorised course), and Mathematics.

Minimum Marks Requirement:

General category: 45% aggregate in qualifying exams.

Reserved category (Karnataka candidates): 40% aggregate.

Age and Domicile:

No age limit for applicants.

No domicile restrictions: Students from anywhere in India can apply.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Required documents

Current passport-sized photograph (as per the specified format)

Scanned signature of the candidate

Class 10 mark sheet or certificate (for date of birth verification)

Class 12 mark sheet or equivalent academic details

Active email address and mobile number

Valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhar, Passport, Voter ID, etc.)

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Going to comedk.org, the official webpage

Step 2: Click the registration link for COMEDK UGET 2026.

Step 3: Sign up with a working email address and phone number.

Step 4: Enter your academic, personal, and communication information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the signature and photo.

Step 6: Pay the online application cost.

Step 7: Fill out the application, then download the confirmation page.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

Duration: 3 hours

Total Questions: 180 multiple-choice questions

Marking Scheme: 1 mark per question; no negative marking mentioned

Subjects Covered:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Courses Covered:

Engineering and medical courses have separate test patterns

Admission Basis:

Scores are accepted by over 150 unaided private engineering colleges in Karnataka (KUPECA members)

Single-window counselling follows the release of results and rank list

In order to minimise travel expenses and logistical difficulties, the computer-based exam will be administered at several locations throughout the nation, enabling candidates to appear closer to their homes.