 UGC NET Result 2026 Will Be Released By Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Results
HomeEducationUGC NET Result 2026 Will Be Released By Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Results

UGC NET Result 2026 Will Be Released By Tomorrow At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Check Results

The National Testing Agency has officially announced that it will release the UGC NET Result 2026 tentatively on February 4, 2026. Candidates can check their UGC NET Result 2026 by entering their date of birth and the application number on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
UGC NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency has officially announced that it will release the UGC NET Result 2026 tentatively on February 4, 2026. The date confirmation was done through the official NTA account on its social media handle X (formerly Twitter).

Candidates can check their UGC NET Result 2026 by entering their date of birth and the application number on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Passing the UGC NET Result 2026 will help eligible candidates to apply for the post of an assistant professor or the Junior Research Fellowship Programme.

UGC NET Result 2026: How to check?

Candidates can check out the following details to check the result:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Locate the link titled the UGC NET Result 2026 on the homepage

Add your Application Number and Date of Birth

Your Result will be displayed on your screen

Download and print the Result for future use

UGC NET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on UGC NET Result 2026 PDF

The UGC NET Result 2026 PDF scorecard will include the following details:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Subject Name

Subject Code

Paper 1 and Paper 2 Marks

Maximum Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Percentile Score

Qualifying Status (JRF / Assistant Professor / Both)

Results

UGC NET Result 2026: What Next After Results?

After the declaration of results, those qualified as Assistant Professors are eligible to apply for the teaching positions. While those candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship Programme can apply for the PhD programme using their NET scores from the previous year. In the selection process, the NET score usually carries 70 per cent weightage.

