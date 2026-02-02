UGC NET 2025 Result Expected On February 4; Steps To Check Scorecard, Cut-off Explained |

UGC NET Result 2025: The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) results for the December session are anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 4, 2026. Candidates who took the test can use their application number and password to log in to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to check their qualifying status and get their scorecards after the results are made public.

Important details

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Number of subjects: 85

Exam dates: December 31, 2025 to February 7, 2026 (excluding certain days)

Exam centres: Conducted across multiple cities nationwide

Provisional answer key release: January 14, 2026

Objection window: Candidates could raise objections till January 17, 2026

UGC NET Result 2026: Steps to download the result

Candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard by following these guidelines once the link to the exam results is active:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official NTA website.

Step 2: Select the download link for the "UGC NET Exam Result/Scorecard."

Step 3: Enter your password and application number.

Step 4: A PDF version of the outcome will be shown.

Step 5: Download it and view your qualifications.

As per the official statement, there is no possibility for rechecking or a re-evaluation process for the UGC NET test result. The results will be final once they are announced. No additional requests will be entertained.

Passing marks

Candidates must score equal to or more than the prescribed qualifying marks to pass the exam.

General category: Minimum 40% aggregate marks in both papers combined.

SC category: Minimum 35% aggregate marks.

ST category: Minimum 35% aggregate marks.

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): Minimum 35% aggregate marks.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Minimum 35% aggregate marks.

Third gender candidates: Minimum 35% aggregate marks.

For exam result date announcement, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.