AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 Closes Soon; Apply Here At allindiabarexamination

AIBE 19 | Official website

The AIBE 19 Application Correction Window 2024 is about to close soon. To correct the AIBE Application Form, visit allindiabarexamination.com, the official website. Before the correction window ends, candidates are encouraged to update or make any necessary changes to their forms.

The AIBE 19 Application Form 2024 correction deadline is November 22, 2024.

Important dates:

Registration deadline: 15 November

Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)

Last date to do correction: 22 November

Admit card release: 15 December

Exam date: 22 December

How to correct the AIBE 19 Application Form 2024:

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: Select the tab labelled "AIBE 19 2024 Correction Window."

Step 3: Enter your login information for AIBE 19 to gain access to the portal.

Step 4: Choose the option to correct the application form.

Step 5: Click "Verify and Proceed" after entering the OTP that was issued to your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 6: Make the required modifications by editing the application form.

Step 7: Save the new information after making the necessary changes.

Step 8: Download the most recent version of the application confirmation form for future reference.

To learn the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIBE website allindiabarexamination.com.