AIBE 18 Admit Card Release Tomorrow: Key Details And Download Guide

AIBE 18 Admit Card | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the admit cards for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18) on December 1, 2023. Law graduates anticipating this crucial step in their legal journey can access their admit cards via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The BCI also advises candidates to stay updated by visiting barcouncilofindia.org.

The key details and timeline for AIBE 18 are as follows:

Admit Card Availability: The admit cards will be accessible for download from the website starting December 1 and will remain available until December 5.

Examination Date: AIBE XVIII is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023.

Application Deadline Extension: Notably, the application deadline for AIBE 18 was extended last month, providing candidates with additional time to complete their submissions.

For candidates preparing for the exam, the admit card serves as a vital document, providing information about the exam center, city, roll number, reporting time, paper timing, and other essential details. It is imperative for candidates to thoroughly read and adhere to all instructions mentioned on the admit card for a seamless examination experience.

How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate to the AIBE XVIII admit card download tab on the home page.

Enter the required login details and submit the information.

Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download.

Law aspirants are reminded to complete this crucial step before the December 5.