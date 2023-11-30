 AIBE 18 Admit Card Release Tomorrow: Key Details And Download Guide
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIBE 18 Admit Card Release Tomorrow: Key Details And Download Guide

AIBE 18 Admit Card Release Tomorrow: Key Details And Download Guide

AIBE 18 admit cards release on Dec 1. Download by Dec 5 for exam details. Law graduates, check allindiabarexamination.com for more updates.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
AIBE 18 Admit Card | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the admit cards for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18) on December 1, 2023. Law graduates anticipating this crucial step in their legal journey can access their admit cards via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The BCI also advises candidates to stay updated by visiting barcouncilofindia.org.

The key details and timeline for AIBE 18 are as follows:

Admit Card Availability: The admit cards will be accessible for download from the website starting December 1 and will remain available until December 5.

Examination Date: AIBE XVIII is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023.

Application Deadline Extension: Notably, the application deadline for AIBE 18 was extended last month, providing candidates with additional time to complete their submissions.

For candidates preparing for the exam, the admit card serves as a vital document, providing information about the exam center, city, roll number, reporting time, paper timing, and other essential details. It is imperative for candidates to thoroughly read and adhere to all instructions mentioned on the admit card for a seamless examination experience.

How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate to the AIBE XVIII admit card download tab on the home page.

Enter the required login details and submit the information.

Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download.

Law aspirants are reminded to complete this crucial step before the December 5.

Read Also
AIBE 18 Exam Reschedule To December 10, Clash With AILET 2024
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras Students Speak About Faculty's Suspension Over Suicide Case

IIT Madras Students Speak About Faculty's Suspension Over Suicide Case

Chennai: Heavy Rain Affects Madras University Exams, Date Postponed

Chennai: Heavy Rain Affects Madras University Exams, Date Postponed

UP Schools To Soon Inculcate ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’

UP Schools To Soon Inculcate ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’

Delhi: Government School Teachers' Association Requests LG For Endorsement Of DA Hike

Delhi: Government School Teachers' Association Requests LG For Endorsement Of DA Hike

Delhi University Can Offer Special Moderation For Single Paper Failure

Delhi University Can Offer Special Moderation For Single Paper Failure