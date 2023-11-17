AIBE 18 2024 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) opened the AIBE 18 application correction window on November 16. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms online for the All India Bar Examination 2023 and want to make corrections therein can do so by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 18 correction window 2023 will remain active until November 19, 2023. However, not all fields can be edited or modified. As per the revised the AIBE 18 Exam Schedule 2023, the All India Bar Examination 2023 will be conducted on December 10, 2023.

Fields that can be edited:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Enrollment Number

Exam City

Test Venue Preferences

Fields that cannot be edited

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent address

Present address

Emergency Contact Details

Uploaded documents

How to make corrections

Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Log into the website with your registered email and password

You will see your application form on the screen

Make the necessary changes

Review once and then submit

Keep a hardcopy for future reference

