AIBE 18 2024 Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) opened the AIBE 18 application correction window on November 16. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms online for the All India Bar Examination 2023 and want to make corrections therein can do so by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
The AIBE 18 correction window 2023 will remain active until November 19, 2023. However, not all fields can be edited or modified. As per the revised the AIBE 18 Exam Schedule 2023, the All India Bar Examination 2023 will be conducted on December 10, 2023.
Fields that can be edited:
Candidate’s Name
Date of Birth
Enrollment Number
Exam City
Test Venue Preferences
Fields that cannot be edited
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent address
Present address
Emergency Contact Details
Uploaded documents
How to make corrections
Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Log into the website with your registered email and password
You will see your application form on the screen
Make the necessary changes
Review once and then submit
Keep a hardcopy for future reference
