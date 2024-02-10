AIBE 18 2023 Results To Be Announced In February 2024 | Representative Image

The AIBE 18 2023 results will soon be made public by the Bar Council of India. The last week of February 2024 is when the AIBE 18 result for 2023 is expected to be revealed, based on reports.

Candidates had till December 20 to submit objections to the AIBE 18 preliminary answer key, which was provided by the Bar Council of India on December 12.

Students can access the final answer key and AIBE 18 result via the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, starting in 2024.

How to check?

Visit the official AIBE 18 website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Go to the official website and click on the AIBE 18 results link.

Enter your login ID and password to log in.

The outcomes of AIBE 18 will be displayed.

Save the AIBE 18 results to your computer for further use.

Read Also Bar Council of India Opens Objection Window for AIBE 17 and 18 Exams 2023

On December 10, 2023, the AIBE 18 exam was given in a number of locations around the nation. On December 12, 2023, the tentative answer key was made available, and the objection period was extended until December 20, 2023. Candidates should visit the AIBE's official website for additional pertinent information.



Candidates had three hours and thirty minutes to finish 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) under the AIBE 18 exam structure. Moreover, candidates were required to document their answers on the OMR form that was supplied. The examination is conducted by the council, which also grants the Certificate of Practice (COP) to those who meet the requirements to practice law in an Indian court. The AIBE cutoff percentage for general category candidates was increased by the council this year from 40% to 45%. The percentage of candidates who pass who belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) groups has increased from 35% to 40%.