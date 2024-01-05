Bar Council of India Opens Objection Window for AIBE 17 and 18 Exams 2023 | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has initiated the objection window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 and 18 exams in 2023, starting on January 5. Aspiring candidates can register their grievances or inquiries regarding these entrance exams on the portal aibe.smartexams.in.

Candidates must adhere to the procedure outlined on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, for raising objections against the exams. It is important to note that grievances raised through other modes, such as email or written applications, will not be entertained.

In a notable development, the BCI has raised the passing marks for the AIBE examination this year. The qualifying marks for AIBE 18 have been set at 45% for general and OBC category candidates and 40% for SC and ST candidates.

The announcement of the results and the final answer key for the AIBE 18 exam is expected soon. Candidates who participated in the exam can access and download the result and final answer key by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official portal.

How to raise objections:

Visit the provided link: https://aibe.smartexams.in/index.php

Click on "Incident," and you will find a tab named "Submit Incident."

Click on "Submit Incident," leading you to a page where you can raise your query by filling in your details.

Specify the subject of the incident as "AIBE-XVII" for AIBE-XVII candidates and "AIBE-XVIII" for AIBE-XVIII candidates.