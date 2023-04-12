AI powered 'ChatGPT' scores negative marks in JEE Advanced exam

ChatGPT scores negative marks in JEE Advanced exam | Chat GPT

The AI-powered ChatGPT has impressed with its remarkable abilities, leaving people feeling uncertain about their jobs in the future.

After the AI tool was introduced last year, many have tested ChatGPT at different levels by putting question papers of competitive exams like, UPSC CSE, JEE, NEET.

While ChatGPT has successfully cleared numerous prestigious and challenging exams, it recently faced a setback. The AI-based language model has been unsuccessful in clearing India’s highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

ChatGPT failed to perform decent in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, which is known for its rigour and complex questions. It could only solve 11 questions in both papers of JEE Advanced.

Despite passing various challenging exams, ChatGPT received a negative score in JEE Advanced.

According to a report, Professor Ram Gopal Rao, former director of IIT Delhi, stated that JEE is a rigorous quantitative exam that involves complex diagrams and figures, which poses a significant challenge for ChatGPT. It ultimately resulted in its failure to perform well in the exam and could solve only 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced.

As per various reports, last month too ChatGPT was unable to clear the Indian Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which is considered to be one of the toughest exams in the world.

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and has gained immense popularity for its ability to clear several exams in the US, including the US Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) and other MBA exams, as well as for its success in clearing the Google Coding Interview for Level 3 Engineers.