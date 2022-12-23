Ahmedabad topper puts CAT in CLAT, scores 99.99%

Pratham Shah took eleven months to crack the nationwide aptitude test on his first attempt |

Ahmedabad: Pratham Shah, the CAT 2022 of Ahmedabad, hopes to take his law journey up a notch. Despite being swamped with the demanding fifth year of BA.LLB., Pratham decided to take on CAT before his last semester to get a better picture of the corporate world. In doing so, the budding business lawyer scored a whopping 99.99% percentile in CAT 2022.

“Balancing law and CAT is not as tough as it sounds,” said Pratham, who took eleven months to crack the nationwide aptitude test on his first attempt. However, the Quantitative Aptitude Section remained his greatest demon.

“It had been six years since I had even seen Math. It took constant practise and countless mock tests at my coaching class to get through QA,” said Pratham, a student of IMS Ahmedabad.

Consistency was the key to preparation for this ace, as the qualifier did not put the book down even though college exams were around the corner. “Whenever law school got demanding, I did not put breaks on my CAT preparation. I read enough novels and newspapers to keep in touch with the CAT syllabus. This habit sustained me through my entire CAT preparation journey,” said the qualifier, who hopes to find his academic niche at IIM Ahmedabad.