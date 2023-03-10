Ahmedabad: 40 schools in the city still not verified under RTE act

40 schools not verified under Right to Education(RTE) Act 2009 | Representational image

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad city district education officer has written to 40 schools in the city asking them to get verification done for admissions under Right to Education(RTE) Act 2009 for the new academic year.

As per the TOI sources, District Education Office (DEO) and the education department had repeatedly reminded schools to get verification done but 40 of these schools have not completed the process yet.

The District Education Office has now asked these schools to complete verification before March 10. Sources said that the education department and the DEO will shortly initiate the admission process under RTE and only those schools that have verified are allowed to admit students under this act.

School verification process had started in January and schools were to complete their verification by February 27. However, despite many reminders, around 40 schools have not been verified.

These schools have been asked to complete their verifications at earliest. As per sources, schools that are yet to be verified include some very reputed schools located in the the city.